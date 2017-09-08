Netflix is dropping an anime series titled Neo Yokio starring Jaden Smith. Produced by Vampire Weekend’s front man Ezra Koenig and Nick Weidenfeld along side Japanese studios Production IG and Studio Deen and Seoul-based MOI. Storyboard artists include Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Junji Nishimura. It is a “postmodern homage to classic anime, English literature, and modern New York fashion and culture.”

As for the the story line, it goes something like this: All of this is cold comfort to the lovesick Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith), the youngest member of a family of “magistocrats” – pink-haired demon slayers who once liberated the city. Today, his demon-slaying is barely more than a side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon) – Kaz himself would rather concern himself with shopping, field hockey and of course mending his broken heart.

Things take a mysterious turn when Kaz is drawn into the turbulent world of ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero (Tavi Gevinson), setting in motion a sequence of events that force him to question everything he knows about Neo Yokio. All six episodes of Neo Yokio will appear on Netflix on Friday, September 22.

The series also stars Jude Law, The Kid Mero, Desus Nice, Jason Schwartzman and more. Watch the trailer below.