Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Sport event last night encompassed a host of sports related clothing and footwear debuts. Held at the Classic Car Club, the event space morphed into a stadium; champion flags adorned the walls.

From collaborations with the buzz worthybrand to the storied climate ready brands likeand, Kith Sport event was massively made up of joint efforts. Working with bothand, models bearing both the swoosh and three stripes strutted down the runway. A collab throwback and vintage heads will surely appreciate appeared in Kith x. The Off-White collaborative work titled “JUST GLOBAL” featured a hoodie fans of both brands can get behind. Overall, Ronnie Fieg sourced a myriad of brands to create a Kith collection that incorporated more than just Kith’s signature look.

Drafting Lebron James and Scottie Pippen into the mix, two of the worlds most renowned basketball stars made separate appearances on the runway in brand new kicks. Lebron rocked a pair of unseen Lebron 15s while vining to H.A.M. by Jay-Z & Kanye West and Scottie Pippen wore a pair of Ronnie Fieg designed Air Maestro II kicks. Subsequent to the event, Kith treats served ice cream and other goodies to show attendees. Check out images of some of the collaborative pieces below.