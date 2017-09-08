Undefeated four-time boxing world champion and cookbook author Laila Ali will join Daytime Emmy award-winning DIY series “Home Made Simple” as the new host for season seven.

The inspirational speaker and youngest daughter of Muhammad Ali recently joined the series, which earned its fourth consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination as Outstanding Lifestyle Program. The OWN television series features fresh design ideas, delicious recipes, money and space saving solutions for deserving homeowners, while empowering viewers to take on simple do it yourself household projects with confidence.

“I am thrilled to join the OWN family as the new host of ‘Home Made Simple,'” blushed Ali in a press release. “Being able to merge my passion for cooking with my longtime love of interior design and the desire I have to help families, all on a network created by Oprah Winfrey, a woman I have always admired, is truly an honor.”

Ali, whose television resume includes “All in with Laila Ali,” “Everyday Health” and “Late Night Chef Fight,” will work alongside families as they transform their living, work and play spaces, revealing the compelling and inspiring stories of the families behind the makeovers.

Ali, who describes herself as a “home cook,” will also teach the families delicious, easy recipes from her upcoming cookbook “Food For Life,” which will be published in January 2018.

“Home Made Simple” premieres with an all-new hour-long format on Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

Will you tune in?