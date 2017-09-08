It’s SZA‘s year y’all.

After a huge success of her CTRL album (released in June), SZA embarked on a tour, scored a song with Maroon 5 and inclusion on Insecure‘s soundtrack. We already knew that first track off of her album would be included in the soundtrack. However, the compilation that dropped today (September 8) included a previously unreleased song, “Quicksand.”

On CTRL, SZA wears her heart on her sleeve, and “Quicksand” is no different. She’s vulnerable, emotional and frustrated on singing, “So hard to love/ Darling, you make it too hard to trust/ You keep running from me/I’m scared of love.”