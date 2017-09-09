Its been a while since we’ve heard anything from Cris Superb. The New Jersey native has returned strong with a music video titled “Out the Trap”.

The latest Superb release was his Trayvon Martin tribute, which left a message that resonated with a lot of old and new fans alike. “Out the Trap” is the first single off his forthcoming mixtape Double Up. Cris opens up about his earlier life as a troubled young boy. Engaged in a life of crime, he was bound to end up incarcerated or worst. Thankfully Cris made a 360 turn and now he’s out the trap.

Check out Cris Superbs latest work “Out the trap”, directed by Upstate Groove Productions.