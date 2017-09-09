MTV’s Wild ‘N Out debuted in 2005, and returned in 2013 after a six year hiatus. The season 9 premiere starring Chance The Rapper was the highest rated unscripted episode as of June 29th, 2017. The celebrity Hip Hop improv television series is broadcasting live in a city near you.

The Wild ‘N Out Live! Tour kicked off in New York on September 9th at United Palace. The first stop of the six stop tour was completely sold out, with an audience of all ages and races. A meet and greet took place 30 minutes before the show, where the cast members cracked jokes and took pictures with fans.

Around 7PM E/T Nick Cannon came out singing the show’s theme song and got the crowd pumped. A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie opened up the show with his smash hit “Jungle”. He went on to sing “Timeless” and his verse on “Wild Thots” featuring Fabolous. Following the Bronx emcee’s performance, he participated in the game Pick Up & Kill It. A-Boogie did an impressive job keeping up with the comedians, but it was nothing like the epic face off between Nick and Chance.

For the remainder of the show cast members DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson, Karlous Miller, and Rip Michaels took turns making the crowd laugh with their stand up acts. The comedians poked fun at relationships, racism, Donald Trump, and you can bet there were a slew of New York jokes. Tommy Davidson blessed the crowd with a surprise stand up performance.

The evening was filled with laughter and ended off perfectly with the famous games Family Reunion and Wild Style. Surprise performer 21 Savage closed the show crooning his highest charting solo hit “Bank Account”.

Surprise performer @21savage rocked the stage at #WildnOut Live! A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Check out the following dates to see when Wild ‘N Out Live! is coming to your town.

September 23rd CFE Arena – Orlando, FL

October 14th UIC Pavilion – Chicago, IL

October 27th Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte NC

October 28th Infinite Energy Arena – Duluth, GA

November 4th NRG Arena – Houston, TX