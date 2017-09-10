Keenen Ivory Wayans’ gorgeous daughter Nala Wayans, 21, has reportedly inked a modeling deal with DT Model Management. Nala is slate to walk the runway on September 21st from prom dress designer, Sherri Hill.

The agency also represents other famous children like Ireland Baldwin, Dylan Penn and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s daughter Destry Capshaw.

Keenen told Page Six exactly what any proud dad would say.

There is no greater joy for a parent than to see their child blossom. Nala has always been our It girl — now it’s time to share her with the world.

Check Nala Wayans out below. She’s a natural.

Hey again A post shared by Nala Wayans (@nalawayans) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Mood on this 7am flight to New York (P.s slide in my dms with recommendations on places to eat while I'm out here) A post shared by Nala Wayans (@nalawayans) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:49am PDT