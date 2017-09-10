Once again our favorite season has arrived and we’re covering fashion’s hottest threads to hit the runways. Our absolute must-have line of Fall/Winter 2017 comes from the incomparable American fashion designer Louis Verdad. Featuring clean, sleek geometrical looks tailored to perfection, his new line Verdad is designed for the fierce bold woman who loves to mix hard and soft respectively.

Verdad, is a fresh ensemble of structured and well tailored silhouettes with geometric patterns rendered in luxurious and high end fabrics. His attention to detail and tailoring abilities allow him to construct eye catching pieces favored by A-List celebrities and fashion icons such as Rihanna, Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez to mention a few.

Known for his impeccable taste of mixing feminine fabrics with masculine structure, Verdad’s collections have opened and closed Fashion Week in New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Since then, Verdad’s collections have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, WWD, Cosmopolitan and other magazines and publications around the world.

Looking for the ultimate pieces to rock to those holiday parties?

Check out his 2017 Fall/Winter line Verdad in the video below and click through the slideshow to experience spectacular one-of-a-kind pieces!