Renowned for his urban styling and refashioning of high end brands such as MCM, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, Harlem based legend Dapper Dan has officially linked with the latter brand on a collection focused on tailoring. Gucci is going all out with support for the designer after the brand’s controversial appropriation of one of his designs and incorporation of the look into its Spring/Summer 18 collection. Also promising to re-open Dapper Dan’s Harlem atelier and refurnish it with official Gucci threads, creative director of Gucci Alessendro Michele is completely dedicated to revitalizing Dap’s legacy. The store which closed in 1992, was a renowned site that a myriad of high profile celebrities and drug dealers frequented for the flyest fashion in the world.

Dapper Dan stands now posing and starring in a trifecta of photographs intended to tease the Fall/Winter 2017 men’s tailoring campaign. Shot by constant Gucci collaborator Glen Luchford, the designer’s Harlem neighborhood serves as the backdrop for the eccentric images. Dapper Dan sports items from Gucci’s men’s tailoring range and the campaign also features the iconic Harlem landmark, the Apollo theater. The set of teaser photos celebrates Dapper Dan for his complete embracement of urban culture.

The Dapper Dan tailor shop backed by Gucci is set to open its doors at the end of this year, while the capsule collection is expected to drop in Gucci locations worldwide next spring.