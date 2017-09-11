Update: Monday, September 11, 2017 @ 1:40pm: An official representative of the film has confirmed that although Dr. Dre and Eminem did contribute songs, Eminem and Dr. Dre will not release new music in direct connection with the film.

Edits have been reflected in this article per the new update.

Reminiscent of 8 Mile, Eminem‘s 2002 film debut, the rapper produced the hip hop comedy Bodied, along side Joseph Kahn as director. Bodied premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, impressing critics as a rambunctious hip-hop side-splitting satire of a skinny white kid who impedes Oakland’s underground rap scene.

Bodied stars battle rap stars Loaded Lux, Dizaster, Dumbfoundead and Hollow Da Don, along side actors Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, Charlamagne Tha God, Jackie Long and others.

Check out the official trailer:

Bodied is set for a theatrical release. It’s release date is unknown.