Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir‘s wedding is only a month away. In anticipation of their fast-approaching nuptials, the couple have finally released a teaser clip from the TV special that is being made about the event.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Gucci narrates the clip, recounting some interesting tidbits from their relationship, including an off-the-wall nickname that the rapper used to call her. She also remembers the day she met Gucci and gives a few details about the upcoming event. Keyshia is describing her wedding as an event that will be “over-the-top fabulous” and a “diamond-flood affair” for both her and Gucci.

Judging by recently sent out invitations, we can expect A LOT.