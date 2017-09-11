Hardcore rock legend Marilyn Manson let slip during an interview with Zane Lowe today on Beats 1 Radio that he has plans to work with Lil Uzi Vert on a his next work which will be a rock album. Vert has been quoted as saying Manson is his primary influence and idol. The Philly rapper even copped an iced out chain of the rocker’s face this year.

“He wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing. Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to fuck the world up more. I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him. He’s a lil crazy motherfucker. And good. Smart as fuck. He has an attitude like I did, and I like that about him.” Manson explained.Considering Uzi’s consistency with labeling himself as a rockstar, a rock album doesn’t sound far fetched. Let us know what you think about Lil Uzi switching up genres in the comment section.