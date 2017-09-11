Mariah Carey To Be Honored at VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers

Mariah Carey has launched countless pop hits, but she is also known for making rap collaborations with the likes of JAY-Z, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The singer’s rap collaborations will be celebrated at the 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers. The event will be hosted by actress Regina Hall, and also honor Martin Lawrence. Missy Elliot is set to perform.

The awards ceremony will be taped on September 17th at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California and air on September 18th.