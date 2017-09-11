Bronx born artist MC WhiteOwl has releases a new track titled “Croissants” which features FatCatGatze156.

The new single is the latest from the Hip-Hop veteran, who got his start in the game back in the 90s at Wild Pitch Records. After witnessing the birth of hip hop around NYC, WhiteOwl tried his own hand at freestyling in 2001.

Since then, he has gone on to both DJ and MC for some of the hottest in the game, including the likes of Bad Ronald, Statik Selektah, Jeff Pearlman and producer FatCatHayze156.

Repping the 914 and Harlem NYC, WhiteOwl is also a part of the hip hop collective Certain.Ones.

With “Croissants”, WhiteOwl takes us on a lyrical and visual journey through the train yards, and his full story will come in December 2017 when he drops his 4th solo album. The video, filmed and directed by Olise Forel, is the first from a series of visuals set to dropped from the album.

In the meantime, check out the new single and visual and be on the lookout for more coming from the New York native.

