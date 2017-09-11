Media personality Bevy Smith had some choice words for famous fashion designer Philipp Plein. Last year, Plein had a fashion show at a New York Public Library that featured a performance from Nas and appearances from rapper’s Young Thug and Fetty Wap.

The collection from last year was titled “Alice in Ghettoland”. Bevy Smith chimed in her two cents about the designer after his fashion show this past weekend at Hammerstein Ballroom for NYFW. Teyana Taylor danced a burlesque style routine in a lace thong bodysuit as rapper’s Future Hendrix, 21 Savage, and Rae Sremmund performed a mini concert.

#TeyanaTaylor ripped the runway at #Philippplein #NYFW show ( via @pinkestluv) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Smith, who currently is a contributor on the show Page 6 TV as well as a host of her own show “Bevelations” on Sirius XM, feels as though Plein is a culture vulture and decided to call him out on it. She called his clothing, “Rainbow shop Versace”. Check out her Instagram post below and let us know what you think in the comments.