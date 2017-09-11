Rihanna hosted her NYFW Fenty PUMA show at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC on September 10. Just days after the launch of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, the singer-actress-designer created a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing her Spring ’18 collection.
There was pink sand, dirt bikes, and the actual runway outfits. Models strutted out confidently in Puma wetsuits, cropped hoodies, thigh-high boots, and moto jackets. The looks paid homage to Puma’s history in motorsports and were by definition cool and swaggy — just like Rihanna.
The woman of the hour pulled up on a dirt bike at the end of the show.
