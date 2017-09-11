Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA SS18 Show Was Out of The Ordinary – Just As Expected

Rihanna hosted her NYFW Fenty PUMA show at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC on September 10. Just days after the launch of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, the singer-actress-designer created a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing her Spring ’18 collection.

There was pink sand, dirt bikes, and the actual runway outfits. Models strutted out confidently in Puma wetsuits, cropped hoodies, thigh-high boots, and moto jackets. The looks paid homage to Puma’s history in motorsports and were by definition cool and swaggy — just like Rihanna.

The woman of the hour pulled up on a dirt bike at the end of the show.

Check out the looks below: