Travis Scott amid feverishly working on his hotly anticipated AstroWorld project has decided to add a verse to Kodak Black‘s certified banger “Roll in Peace”. Harmonizing behind Kodak’s chorus and replacing XXXTentacion‘s frazzled and upbeat verse, Travis with his signature auto-tuned vocals delivers a few bars over the London on the Track produced song. Originally appearing on Kodak’s chart topping Project Baby 2, the remix is apart of the Chase B‘s recently dropped Streets Need That 5 mixtape.

Listen to the track below and be sure to comment on Travis’ latest effort.