Wiz Khalifa and PartyNextDoor link up on the Sledgren and Cardo-produced cut “Rain.” The track was performed for the first time two years ago at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

On the track Wiz raps: “Khalifa papers, no cigarillos/Stuffin’ your face all up in the pillow/Grabbin’ you close and pullin’ you nearer/Lookin’ at both of us in the mirror/Pick you up, roll you ’round in the Chevy/Put this dick in your life if you let me.”

Listen to “Rain” below.