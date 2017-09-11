What can we expect from this brand?

With my first installation of my standalone The Prototype 1 Sneaker, you will get to see full length glowing sole on most colorways. You can expect straps for lockdown. The silhouette will definitely include maximum breathability and durability as I said earlier. The materials will be 100% natural premium leather and suede. Last but not least, they will have an affordable price point at $170 that is undeniable for the quality. My goal was to create a sneaker that can impact the world, this is a brand about positivity energy and acting on a frequency that all humans can relate to. We are all beings, and if we could just stop focusing negative things, using less of our mouths and more of our brains we can do some unbelievable things on earth.

Once I launched the ZN Footwear this fall, the plan is to give pairs directly to families or individuals that need them. I plan to be heavily involved and connected to this process. If it’s in Africa, The south side of Chicago, Baltimore, or to a single mom in Compton wanting to get sneakers for her kids to go back to school, and eventually start outreach campaigns in my hometown to give back directly to areas that need our help. Funding education programs getting new technology into classrooms, for those circumstances that lack exposure. It’s too many of us with large platforms out here living the dream, who are not giving directly to the communities where we grew up. My vision and the main reason I wanted to bring this shoe to life is not to sell sneakers or be cool and say I have my own sneaker, but being able to give and contribute to the masses some how. That’s always been cooler to me. So, this fall everything comes to fruition, when the Noir colorway drops statewide and internationally.

You mentioned colorways, what do you have in store?

Yeah man, we have a lot of flavors coming to fit everyone’s style, The Prototype 1 is a year round sneaker so the colors will be wearable at anytime. For the first few drops we have Hemp, Eggshell, Noir, Ash grey, and Nude and a few more. Next year you will see a few runners and a new casual silhouette.

What insight can you give our young readers that wanted to be designers?

To keep going, don’t listen to anyone else, go with your gut feeling. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and you’ll find quickly once you have something good that they will try to tell you what they think is right for you. Do you, don’t change for anyone. Keep a great group of positive people around you even it’s 2 friends, you will do extremely well. Trust god, because he doesn’t make mist.

Check out images of the upcoming Prototype 1 below in the Noir Colorway. Visit ZN Footwear’s website for more info involving the Prototype 1 LE.