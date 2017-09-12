As NFL season has officially kicked off, there have been some early tensions that’s needed to be let out over at the Saints camp. AP thought last night was the perfect opportunity to do that.

With making an highly talked about return to Minneapolis suiting up for another squad, Adrian Peterson had some choice words to expressed to his new head coach in New Orleans Saints Sean Payton. With only just 4 carries for 14 yards in one half of action, Peterson decided to vent his frustration of wanting to be more active in the offense.

Adrian Peterson is handling this well. pic.twitter.com/bn6KCwhnjp — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2017

Peterson may have clashed a bit with coach Sean Payton late in the first half, as cameras caught the running back yelling the coach’s way. He finished it off with a pretty intense staredown. Peterson had just six carries for 18 yards in the game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook and wide receiving stud Stefon Diggs stole the show from AP and the Saints as they was able to lead the Vikings to an 29-19 win. While paying homage to his future Hall OF Famer Randy Moss on the night he was honored by the Vikings by sporting an custom made football cleats, Diggs was able to make history by joining the man he paid homage to by becoming just the second Viking receiver ever to scored two touchdowns on opening night. Not bad for a squad to ruin a homecoming for an All Pro back who re wrote the record books in Vikings franchise history.