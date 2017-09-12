Apple has officially revealed the two latest addition to the iPhone family including models iPhone 8 and the sleek new iPhone X.

At the 2017 Apple Event that took place Tuesday (Sep 12) at the new Steve Jobs Theater in San Francisco, Calif., the highly anticipated event utilized Hip-Hop to roll out the newest models. While unveiling both the iPhone 8 (which also comes in a plus model) and new Apple Watch, Tyler The Creator and Wale were shown some love as their tracks played during key points of the keynote speakers address.

As Keynote speakers shared details on the latest iPhone 8, as well as the advanced and sleeker iPhone X, the projector displayed a model phone on the screen that pulled up Tyler’s “Enjoy Right Now, Today” track off of the Odd Future co-founder‘s latest project, Flower Boy playing in Apple Music.

Tyler may have kicked it off, but it was Wale who popped up on the big screen as the new Apple Watch was showcased as the DC native’s song “My Love” off of his album Shine played in an Apple Music playlist via one of the Apple Watch models.

While Tyler and Wale were earning a spotlight at today, it was the new products that ultimately sent fans over the edge as they dropped the specs, release dates and price points for the new models.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look pretty much the same as their predecessors, but they have a new back cover that’s coated in glass and gives them a somewhat fresher look and allows for users to now charge the device wirelessly. The 8 has also upgraded its processor to the latest edition to the A11 Bionic processor chip which allows the device to stream and entertain without lagging the device.

The iPhone X is what many are calling a breakthrough with the evolution of the finger print technology to the new facial recognition scan, the sophisticated camera, and utilization of the same A11 processor found in the 8 model with an extended battery for longer life.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are slated to drop on September 22nd for $699 with the Plus available at $799; those who want the X will have to wait until it officially drops on November 3 starting at $999.

Check out the new promo and photos below.

iPhone 8

iPhone X