A famous post in Canada is being accused of biting some very famous work. This time, from one of the most coveted artists of the Hip Hop culture.

The late poet laureate Pierre Des Ruisseaux is accused of taking a poem from Tupac Shakur and putting pieces of it in a 2013 French book titled “Tranches.” Pierre Des Ruisseaux’s “When I’m Alone” was lifted from Pac’s work “Sometimes I Cry.”

Ira Lightman blasted Des Ruisseaux – who died in 2016 – for lifting the poems without credit and simply translating them into French.

“It looks to me like a book of deliberate translations,” Lightman said in an interview. “And yet there’s no crediting.”

Other poets who were jacked include Maya Angelou Louis MacNeice and Dylan Thomas.