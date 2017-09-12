Issa good year!

Issa Rae, the creator of hit HBO show Insecure, shared some exciting news on social media. The producer/actress scored her first ever beauty deal with CoverGirl. It’s been wins, wins, wins for Rae who was nominated for the Golden Globe last year, just wrapped up season 2 of Insecure and starred in JAY-Z’s spoof of Friends.

Now, she joins an A-list lineup of CoverGirl ambassadors including Zendaya, Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monae and Katy Perry.

I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come

