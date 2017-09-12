“Upon My Arrival” is an album that Ze Forte’ said describes where he came from as an artist while also announcing to the world his plans for what’s still to come. He created the artwork for the cover of the album himself – a picture of him standing in front of a collage of well-known rappers from the past – as a way to signify that he knows what it took for all of them to get to where they were successful, and now it’s his time to shine.

Ze Forte’ said he’s riding the momentum and success of his first album into the creation of a new mixtape that he’s calling “Flu Gang 2.” It’s set to come out before the end of August, and he’s excited to share it with the world as he continues going on radio tours from state to state to promote his first album.