The Black Mamba will have two jerseys hung up in the rafters of the Staples Arena.

Today, the Lakers organization have announced that they will retired the #8 and #24 jersey worn by 5-time NBA World Champion, Kobe Bryant. On December 18, the Lakers will be facing the reigning NBA World Champions, Golden State Warriors. This will be the day the historic franchise will christen another NBA legend into their purple & gold enshrinement of greats.

Kobe who is now 39 years old had an amazing 20 year career for the LA Lakers. Bryant was able to win 5 NBA World Championships, named Finals MVP twice while being named to the All-NBA Team 11 times in his future Hall Of Fame career. Kobe averaged 25.0 points per game during his illustrious career, and the two-time NBA scoring champion ranks third all time in career scoring behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

Bryant will join an elite list of legends to have their jerseys retired by the Lakers franchise. Legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and many more have had their numbers retire in purple and gold.