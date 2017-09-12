Kobe Bryant’s jersey is officially getting put to rest. But the big question is which one of his numbers will be getting the royal treatment? Both!

Before the Lakers versus Golden State Warriors game, there will be a ceremony to retire Kobe’s #8 and #24 jerseys. This makes Black Mamba the first Laker team member to get two jerseys retired. Kobe dominated in both numbers, winning 3 championships in #8 (2000-2002) and 2 championships in #24 (2009 and 2019). Thus, making the double number retirement appropriate.

Don’t miss this historic moment in NBA history on December 18th at the Staples Center.