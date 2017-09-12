Today in Source News Flash:

It’s New York Fashion Week, there’s history being made as we speak. Most recently, designer Philipp Plein held a show featuring some of Hip-Hop’s hottest names as models (including 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor and more). The show concluded with a performance from Nicki Minaj. The Cut reports that toward the end of her performance, Nicki took the time to thank Plein for his work as well as supporting diversity through his label. She also blasted other unnamed designers for not only exploiting black culture, but also refusing to include black people in their shows.

Partynextdoor is busy at work, releasing tracks with Jadakiss, Ty Dolla $ign and a solo track, all within a week. Most recently, he released a joint track with Wiz Khalifa, “Rain.”

John Legend is getting back into producer’s chair. He’s set to produce a new music competition show with Netflix. The new unscripted Hip-Hop competition series will be titled Rhythm & Flow.

Billionaire Boys’ Club released its second delivery of Fall 2017 collection featuring a space travel theme across elongated jackets, color-block crewnecks and paint-splattered denim, French Terry shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and pants, with Billionaire Boys Club insignia patchwork and prints, in addition to other styles.

To celebrate Latino Heritage Month, Nike recently unveiled a graphic heavy “Los Primeros” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.