Sen. Ted Cruz explained that the reasoning behind his official Twitter account “liking” a hardcore pornographic image overnight was a “staffing issue”. Cruz mentioned to reporters at the Capitol this morning. “there are a number of people on the team who have access to the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the ‘like’ button and when we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down.

Issuing a blatantly obvious statement “This was not how I envisioned waking up this morning,”.

Ironically, as the solicitor general for the state of Texas in 2004, Mother Jones reported, Cruz’s legal group tried to levy a law banning the sale of sex toys. Porn and sexual frivolity is obviously not something Cruz takes lightly.

Cruz was finally asked by reporters, for a second time, if he had pressed the heart button point blank.