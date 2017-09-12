The Track Burnaz is Bringing Glory With Their New LP

Hailing from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles, The Track Burnaz have a bright future ahead. The music production trio JB, Ruben Raymond, Briggs formed in 2008 and have since collaborated with the likes of Future, Big Sean, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Detail, Steph Lecor and many more.

The production/songwriting trio are gearing up to release their debut LP, Glory. This project will take the fans through a journey of inspirational experiences, moments of adversity curated into one defining moment.

Press play to listen to The Track Burnaz’ victorious events, as well as the lessons they’ve learned from their mistakes.