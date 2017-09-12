It’s hard to keep up with changes in the Trump administration. Constant firings, resignations, and moves are happening on day to day basis.

This morning (September 12), White House spokesperson announced that Hope Hicks (who has been residing as an interim Communications Director since August) has been named a permanent holder of the position.

Hope Hicks has been a longtime aide of Trump’s and one of the first staffers of the 2016 campaign. She became the interim communications director after Anthony Scaramucci was ousted from the job in July.

Hicks’ relationship with Trump began while she was working for Hiltzik Strategies, a New York public relations firm founded by Matthew Hiltzik, a longtime Hillary Clinton supporter. She went on to leave the firm to work for the Trump Organization on several projects, including Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.