Action Bronson dropped off his Blue Chips 7000 mixtape last month, and now the rapper is taking the tape on the road.

Check out the list of dates below.

Action Bronson Blue Chips 7000 Tour Dates

Oct. 5 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall

Oct. 6 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live

Oct. 7 – Austin, Texas – Empire Control Room & Garage

Oct. 14 – San Diego, Calif. – The Observatory North Park

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Novo

Oct. 26 – Seattle, Wash. – Showbox SODO

Oct. 27 – Vancouver, B.C. – Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Warfield

Nov. 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 8 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Music Hall Minneapolis

Nov. 9 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 19 – Toronto, O.N. – Rebel

Dec. 2 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Dec. 3 – Worcester, Mass. – Worcester Palladium

