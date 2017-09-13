Today in Source News Flash:

While Bryson Tiller is touring with his sophomore album True to Self, he released a visual yesterday (September 12) to the “Run Me Dry” track – an ode to his complicated relationship with his girlfriend.

While we await the follow up to Migos’ Culture, Quavo blessed his fans yesterday with Zaytoven-produced solo track “Stars In The Ceiling.”

The live televised Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon Hand in Hand included appearances by Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Oprah, Justin Bieber, and many more. Though the telethon was initially billed as a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims, organizers Scooter Braun and Bun B decided last night’s efforts will also benefit those who were affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. The event reportedly raised over $14 million.

Gucci just released its Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection combining streetwear with eclectic patterns. Creative director Alessandro Michele bends the rules combining his personal obsessions with whimsical folklore fantasy concocted through the lens of refined military and Victorian details in this highly crafted collection.

This year Nike is taking cues from the origins of “Latino” culture, or “Los Primeros,” for its Latino Heritage Month collection. The project in turn finds the Swoosh collaborating with a number of local street artists from Latin America. It includes numerous Nike staple models including Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, Air Max 1 and Cortez.



The Justice Department won’t prosecute six Baltimore cops in Freddie Gray’s death. The DOJ said it found “insufficient evidence” to support federal charges. Gray died in 2015 after suffering a neck injury while in police custody.

Cleveland Indians are on a 20-game winning streak and tied the modern American League record with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night over the Detroit Tigers.