After all of his recent success, Chance The Eapper is being pulled back into his past to answer some questions about him supposedly “”jacking a beat” from a very famous jazz musician.

Wali Abdul Muhammad, the composer for Lonnie Liston Smith’s “Bridge Through Time”, alleges that Chance used parts of the song on his “Windows” track from his debut mixtape, ‘No Day’.

“Chance knew that he did not have permission to use any part of Muhammad’s copyrighted song, yet he used a significant portion of ‘Bridge Through Time’ in his song ‘Windows”, according to the lawsuit.

Muhammad is seeking an undisclosed amount of monetary damages as well as seeking to cease and desist Chance from selling the mixtape. Muhammad also wishes to stop Chance from performing the song at his shows.