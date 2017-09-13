Dave East’s debut album Paranoia was a success. The project debuted at #9 on Billboard 200, and was received well in the Hip Hop community. Its only been 3 weeks since the release of his major debut, and he already dropped a new track called “Bipolar”.

The Harlem emcee is already cooking up some more music, and he said that it will feature Drake. Dave told XXL that the 6 God shows him “nothing but love” and called him “down to Earth”. He added, “Me being in my lane, and what I’ve been doing, that’s a win. It’s just dope that he respects what I’m doing. I respect what he’s doing.”

Check out the full interview above as Dave East details how he met Drake, and confirms the music they have on the way.