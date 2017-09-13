At this point in the game, Dave East is not going unnoticed. From being known for his gritty lyricism and flows to attending quite a few shows at this year’s NYFW, it is safe to say Dave East might be the hardest MC right now. It’s only been three weeks since he dropped his major label debut Paranoia: A True Story. The album came with some serious features, Jeezy, Nas, Chris Brown and French Montana. As far as the album goes, Dave East’s God body raps pretty much will have you paying attention the entire way whilst he explains all of the types of serious life situations neatly. He continues this theme with his latest single “BiPolar”.

Dave East brings it back to some gritty production by V Don. He showed a new side of himself with Paranoia by tackling this record. But this is not the first time V Don and East have cooked up a track. They also teamed up in the past for songs like “By Any Means” and “Cake”. On “BiPolar”, he highlights his recent wealth on the hook while contrasting it on the verses with the street life he was once in. This is by far his most contemporary effort to date.

As for his label release, he landed at number 9 on the Billboard 100 with 26K units sold in the first week. It’s a good sneak peek at what he may deliver once he drops his full length album. While he’s currently on the road promoting Paranoia, his fans patiently wait for more music from the God MC. Take in “BiPolar” below.