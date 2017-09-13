Gucci Mane Teams Up With The Weeknd For New Single “Curve”

Gucci Mane visited Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show and previewed his collaboration with The Weeknd, “Curve”.

In an interview, Guwop explained how he connected with the XO leader to create this track.

I’m a huge fan and I respect the Weeknd and whole team of XO. We exchanged numbers and started build a rapport with each other. And we were bouncing off records; I’ll send him records, he’ll send me beats. And then one day he sent me this record that Nav produced. It was like an early birthday gift or Christmas present.

Fans of both artists will see them together again at the second leg of The Weeknd’s Legend of the Fall Tour, alongside Nav. Stream the hot new single above fresh off of Gucci’s forthcoming album Mr. Davis due this Friday, September 15th.