Idris Elba Auditioned For A Role in ‘Brown Sugar’, Wants to Drop An EP

The 2002 romantic comedy film Brown Sugar starring Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan would’ve had a slightly different cast if Idris Elba got his way at the audition.

The actor told the reigning Voice of New York Angie Martinez that he auditioned for a role in Brown Sugar but the role was given to Boris Kodjoe.

"@boriskodjoe got that role."

Idris expressed his desire to release an EP, “I love hip-hop, I have something to say”. He also broke a lot of hearts admitting that he’s in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. Check out the full interview above.