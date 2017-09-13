The 2002 romantic comedy film Brown Sugar starring Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan would’ve had a slightly different cast if Idris Elba got his way at the audition.
The actor told the reigning Voice of New York Angie Martinez that he auditioned for a role in Brown Sugar but the role was given to Boris Kodjoe.
Idris expressed his desire to release an EP, “I love hip-hop, I have something to say”. He also broke a lot of hearts admitting that he’s in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. Check out the full interview above.