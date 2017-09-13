Russ is winning!

NBA Reigning MVP, Russell Westbrook is making all the right moves and expanding his brand. The OKC Thunder just signed a 10-year contract extension with Jordan Brand, making the contract the largest in Jordan Brand history, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports. He hit the town this week for New York Fashion Week to dawn his spectacular style at runway shows. The terms of his latest contract include an on-court signature shoe for the MVP and an annual donation from Jordan to Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation. He signed with the brand in 2013, and has since then become one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Jordan Brand has been teasing the release of the Air Jordan 32 signature model for the Oklahoma City star. His first shoe released back in 2015, the Jordan Westbrook Zero silhouette. Then was followed up with the 0.2 in 2016. The company is slated to announce the news in the coming months.

Congrats to Russ on his new mind-blowing deal.