Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have revealed the first photos and the name of their newborn baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
The 35-year old tennis legend posted a photo of Alexis Jr. on her official instagram account and shared a link to a Youtube video uploaded by her fiance, which gives even more details into the birth of their baby girl.
Serena says their baby girl weighed 6 lbs 14 ounces when she was born on September 1st at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. And she has already credited Alexis Jr. with winning a Grand Slam title, since Serena was pregnant when she won the Australian Open back in January.
Check out the video below: