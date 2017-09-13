Serena Williams Shares Photos And Name of Her Baby Girl

Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have revealed the first photos and the name of their newborn baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

The 35-year old tennis legend posted a photo of Alexis Jr. on her official instagram account and shared a link to a Youtube video uploaded by her fiance, which gives even more details into the birth of their baby girl.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena says their baby girl weighed 6 lbs 14 ounces when she was born on September 1st at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. And she has already credited Alexis Jr. with winning a Grand Slam title, since Serena was pregnant when she won the Australian Open back in January.

Check out the video below: