Tired of the trendy threads from last year and ready to make a fashion come back with classic smart looks? We’ve searched high and low for our favorite styles for the upcoming season. Pinstriped cape-jacket pant suits and Bouclé Skirt Suits are definitely must-haves for your 2018 wardrobe. Going to a holiday party, birthday brunch or simply want to dress to impress? TAHARI ASL has you covered!

In 2001, two fashion giants Elie Tahari and Arthur S. Levine came together to launch TAHARI ASL–a sophisticated brand of tailored suits and dresses for women on the go. The dynamic duo formed a successful company while staying on top of fashion and design. One of Arthur S. Levine’s key lessons learned in his almost 70 year career… “The only thing that matters is the product, and there’s no substitute for quality and look.” Words to live by ladies, quality AND look!

Check out this cool Portrait-collar jacket, Lace-And-Crepe Baseball Jacket and more in the slideshow below!

Check out the slideshow for some of our favorite looks for this fall!