The last time a baseball team went on to win 20 straight games came in 2002 when the Oakland Athletics had the Bay Area buzzing. Roughly 15 years later, they now have company.

Last night, the Cleveland Indians tied the American League record for most consecutive wins with 20 by defeating the Detroit Tigers, 2-0. The Indians were led by Corey Kluber as he was able to add another significant performance to his push for an CY Young award by pitching a complete game shutout. Shortstop sensation Francisco Lindor continues his hot streak by homering for the 30th time of the season.

The Indians have a chance to break the record today when they face the Tigers in front of a packed house at the Progressive Stadium. Don’t be surprised if they go for 27, which will break the 1916 New York Giants mark of 26 straight wins. Somewhere in Believeland, LeBron James is smiling from ear to ear hoping that the streaking vibes can carry over to Quickens Loans Arena come October.