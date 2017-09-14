50 Central is rapper/mogul 50 Cent‘s new sketch comedy show that is coming to BET this September. The show has released a series of commercials with the premise of taking over BET Headquarters.

The show is similar to the 90’s classic TV show In Living Color where 50 is giving comedic personalities from social media an opportunity to showcase their talent on the small screen.

50 Central airs on BET Wednesday, September 27th at 10:30PM/9:30 Central. Check out the commercial below featuring the 50 Central cast, actor Jacob Berger and actress Princess O’Garro aka “Shiesty Shay” from popular web series Money & Violence: