Cardi B has been the hottest in the streets following the release of her Summer anthem “Bodak Yellow”. Many people are wondering if the Bronx rapper can continue her winning streak, but Migos isn’t worried about that because Cardi will be featured on Culture 2.

It’s safe to say that Cardi is now a “miga”, thanks to her boo Offset who is one-third of the trio and certainly wasn’t left off of Bad and Boujee. The couple have a song together called “Lick”, and the “Gangsta B*tch” rapper has opened up for the rap group in the past. However, being featured on Migos third album is the ultimate co-sign for Cardi.