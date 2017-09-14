Today in Source News Flash:

Chance the Rapper was sued Tuesday (September 12) for alleged copyright infringement over his song “Windows” off his debut mixtape 10 Day that came out in 2012.

After recently teasing fans with the Busta Rhymes-assisted “You Should Know,” Rapsody unveiled another teaser for her upcoming album Laila’s Wisdom on Tuesday (September 12).It came in the form of a short video revealing guest features set to appear on the project. Rapsody recruits a few of her past collaborators, like Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

Apparently, Blac Chyna is currently working on the songs for her debut album. Chyna is said to be bringing in Tory Lanez, Jeremih, Swae Lee, and Yo Gotti.

adidas by kolor just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2017 lookbook and the offering is full of Asian-inspired print motifs.

adidas released its Tubular Doom Sock PK in two colorways, black and white. The shoe features sock-like design, adaptive Primeknit construction, Tubular outsole, specked laces. Available right now for $120.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi say an agreement was reached to fix DACA and work out border security issues, though it doesn’t include a border wall. The White House was less definitive on this, saying, yes, fixes to the program, which protects from deportation undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, were discussed, but the President will continue to push for the wall.

Cleveland Indians make history with their 21 win streak, breaking American League record.