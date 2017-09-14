And the winner is…

With the BET Hip Hop Awards approaching next month, three of your favorite artists will be making a lot of trips to the podium this year.

Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled and rookie Cardi B all received nine nominations for this year’s award show. There will be a little friendly competition among the trio, with all of them being nominated for some of the same awards including MVP of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Hustler of the Year. Cardi is also up for Best New Hip Hop Artist while K. Dot and DJ Khaled face off for Album of the Year.

The full list of nominees will be available on BET.com and the award show will air on October 10 at 8pm on BET.