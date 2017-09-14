HBO finalized a development deal for a science fiction series titled Who Fears Death, which follows the coming of age story of a young woman living in post-apocalyptic North Africa. Game of Thrones’, George R.R. Martin will serve as the executive producer and will be joined by HBO programming president Michael Lombardo and Angela Mancuso.

Selwyn was the Editor-in-chief of The Source Magazine in the late 1990’s peak. During his tenure, he helped make The Source the number 1 selling music magazine on American newsstands, as well as propel artists like JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill to megastardom. More recently, Selwyn has created work for television, film, and comic books.

The prolific creator took to Instagram to share the news, as well as a hypothetical scenario that occurred in his head when he got the offer.