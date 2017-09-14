It was revealed that Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Mr Davis has been pushed back to October 13th from its original release date, September 15th. This news comes shortly after the release of the album’s first single “Curve” featuring The Weeknd.

Although the reason for the delay is unknown, it’s still Gucci season. Guwop is gearing up for the release of his autobiography which is expected on September 19th, as well as his over-the-top, televised wedding with the lovely Keyshia Ka’ior on October 17th. The push back sounds strategic if you ask me, because now Mr. Davis will be released four days before his wedding.

Gucci Mane has been glowing up ever since his release last year, and we’ve had the pleasure to watch. “This has been the best year of my life,” Gucci told Zane Lowe explaining why he dropped Drop Top Wop on his prison release anniversary.