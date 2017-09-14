Legendary Queens -bred MC Nas celebrated his birthday in style amongst friends and rumored boo Nicki Minaj in a swanky night club in New York City.

On Wednesday (Sep 13) Nas celebrated his 44th birthday, which is actually Sept. 14, in a night filled with fun good music and close friends, apparently so close that he felt comfortable enough to show PDA with his rumored boo Nicki Minaj.

In a video uploaded by Swizz Beatz, you can see Swizz and Mr. Jones turn up on to Chubb Rock’s 1991 hit, “Treat ‘Em Right,” as Swizzy pours him more champagne and continued to get lit.

“Virgo Nation as I pass off this Bday love to my big brother @Nas Happy Born Day King ! We lit it’s blessing to celebrate each other! Shout all the other Virgos also too many greats to mention 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Zone !!!”

In another vid that comes from Nicki’s Instagram Live session, we see Nicki and Nas hugged up a bit as they dance to Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday,” as Nas kisses the rapper’s neck while she thanks her fans for tuning in. In a third video, the couple is seen singing Bobby Brown’s “Tenderoni”.

Looks like the two have made their status official, check out the videos below.

Virgo Nation as I pass off this Bday love to my big brother @Nas Happy Born Day King ! We lit it's blessing to celebrate each other ! Shout all the other Virgos also too many greats to mention 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Zone !!! A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Issa real nigga Birthday… HBD @nas 🖤 @therealswizzz Happy Belated Swizzy!!! 🖤 @aliciakeys 🖤 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

That liquor kicked in and Nas treated Nicki like a glazed donut. Legend. pic.twitter.com/wu3mBo9XJk — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 14, 2017