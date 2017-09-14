Torrid continues to break barriers in the style industry for fuller-figured women by joining the most influential event in worldwide fashion. The company, which acts a haven for “trendy plus size clothing,” held its first-ever New York Fashion Week presentation earlier this week (Tuesday, Sept. 12)—making Torrid the first of its kind in history to make an appearance on the fashion week roster.

Getting ready for the big show at 1PM EST with @redken hair products! 💗 WHO'S EXCITED?! #TorridFashionShow A post shared by torridfashion (@torridfashion) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Torrid announced its entrance into NYFW in July 2017. Execs opened the SS18 runway to undiscovered models with a talent search. The top ten contestants earned the chance to model the retailer’s apparel and accessories for sizes 10-30. And the women represented an even variety of ethnicities, races, and types too!

Torrid claimed a spot at popular fashion week venue Skylight Clarkson Sq. The affordable retailer showcased its upcoming collection of skirts, maxi-dresses, jackets, and tops. And its troop of models strutted their stuff in florals, denim, pleats, leather, and sequins. Take a peek at some of Torrid’s latest designs during the company’s New York Fashion Week Debut below: