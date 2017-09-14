Actress-singer Selena Gomez has been open to her fans about her struggle with lupus—an inflammatory autoimmune disease that can cause fatigue, organ damage, rashes, pain, and more to patients like her, Toni Braxton, Seal, and Nick Cannon. And even though Lupus has prompted her to take hiatuses throughout her career, loved ones and fans have supported the 25-year-old in moments of needed rest, rehab, and chemotherapy. Today (Thursday, Sept. 14), Gomez revealed a person in her life whose support has been tremendous, to say the least, with the donation of a kidney earlier this year.

Gomez posted a picture to Instagram of her in a hospital bed next to that of her donor, actress Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Bring It On: All or Nothing). Humans are born with two kidneys, and donors like Raisa can live healthily with one as their kindness aids patients with illnesses like Gomez’s. Gomez penned an essay of gratitude along with the photograph plus two more post-surgery pictures. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she says, “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.” The “Bad Liar” singer also thanks her family and doctors.

In addition, Gomez addresses her fans about the delay in her music being released. “I’m aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music.” She cited her recovery from kidney transplant surgery, which is a completely valid and understandable reason. “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Read more below of Selena Gomez’s reflection on her kidney donation from Francia Raisa, surgery recovery, and battle with lupus.